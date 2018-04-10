Higher turnout expected for early voting beginning Wednesday

Shelby County election leaders expect a higher than normal turnout this local primary election season.

Early voting begins Wednesday April 11th.

"We're seeing a tremendous spike in registrations," says Linda Phillips the administrator of elections in Shelby County. She says a surge of new voter registrations at the last minute has her thinking more people will vote this election season.

Phillips also says about 20% of county voters will make it to the ballot box for this upcoming primary election. "County mayor, county commissioners, the sheriff, trustee, some of the court clerks, assessor."



She says about 2/3 of Shelby County voters will vote early and early voting begins this Wednesday at 21 locations from Collierville to Downtown Memphis. The primary election date is May 1st for local races with the general election August 2nd.



