Man shot, killed at motel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed at a Memphis motel Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at Amerca's Best Value Inn and Suites in Whitehaven around 9:30.

The suspect escaped in a black car--possibly a Nissan.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

