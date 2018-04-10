Collierville woman to serve 30 days for fatal crash on 17th birthday

The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.

Sterling Panchikal was driving down Bill Morris Parkway on May 2, 2015, when she hit and killed Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce, 47. Three others were also injured in the crash, including Sanchez-Ponce's daughter.

According to investigators, Panchikal was traveling eastbound when her vehicle crossed over the grass median, hit a cable barrier, and went into the westbound lanes. Her car hit two other vehicles head-on. A fourth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

Investigators discovered vodka, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

In October 2015, investigators decided to charge Panchikal as a juvenile for vehicular homicide, DUI, and reckless endangerment.

However, Panchikal was indicted in May 2017 on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to 30 days in prison, she will face six years of probation and receive four felony convictions on her record.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.