Fatal shooting at Walmart investigated as apparent suicide

One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

The shooting happened around noon in the Olive Branch Walmart's parking lot.

The shooting is being investigated as an apparent suicide. The medical examiner is responsible for making the official determination for the cause of death.

Investigators said nobody else was injured in the shooting, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public.

