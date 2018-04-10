Ole Miss choir serenades passengers aboard flight

Passengers on a Southwest Flight got an in-flight show last week from a Mid-South singing group.

The Ole Miss Concert Singers were in route to multiple performances in New York when they had an impromptu rehearsal on the flight.

Passengers caught the singers on camera.

The singers showed off their talents at Carnegie Hall and St. Patrick's Cathedral this past weekend.

They have also performed in Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, and Czech Republic.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.