MPD searching for attempted child abduction suspects

Memphis Police Department is warning parents to be alert after an attempted kidnapping Monday morning.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was walking to school at about 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Knight Arnold Road, just off the Getwell Road intersection.

A black woman jumped out of a small burgundy four-door vehicle with a dent on the rear driver’s side panel, grabbed the girl’s arm, and attempted to pull her into the car.

The girl told police she screamed, causing the woman to let go of her arm and get back into the car. The car, which was driven by an unidentified black man, sped away.

The girl was not injured during the attempted abduction.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

