TDOT reminds drivers to slow down through work zones

A TDOT sign stating 112 employees have died in the line of duty (Source: TDOT)

Tennessee transportation officials are reminding drivers to be careful in construction areas, especially during National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

Spring and summer bring more than just flowers and showers. For many Tennessee drivers, it brings construction projects, pothole repairs and interstate beautification with mowers in motion.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of some simple tips while behind the wheel as part of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

"Drivers just need to pay attention and slow down through work zones and make sure they are aware there are shifts that occur during construction work zones,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT.

The year 2016 proved to be difficult for the agency, which lost three employees who were all struck and killed by passing drivers.

Since then, no lives have been lost, thanks in part to a new safety campaign.

“Work with us,” Lawrence said. “Move over. Slow down. So with everybody's responsibility, we want them to work with us and anytime they see highway workers or first responders we want them to move over and slow down."

So the next time you hop on to a Tennessee highway or interstate, watch for the orange signs, construction barrels and the workers wearing those neon vests and safety hats.

Remember, you play a part in getting them home safely.

TDOT's Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

