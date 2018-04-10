TDOT reminds drivers to slow down through work zones

The Recording Academy Memphis Chapter took some time Monday to celebrate local Grammy winners and nominees for their musical contributions.More >>
Tennessee transportation officials are reminding drivers to be careful in construction areas, especially during National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.More >>
Memphis Police Department is warning parents to be alert after an attempted kidnapping Monday morning.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
