Memphis honors local Grammy winners, nominees

The Recording Academy Memphis Chapter took some time Monday to celebrate local Grammy winners and nominees for their musical contributions.

Grammy winners Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell and Matt Ross-Spang were in attendance at the celebration. Grammy nominees R L Boyce and PJ Morton were also there, just to name a few.

Mitchell said he was thankful for the support he and Royal Studios has received.

"I just want to say thank you to all the fans and everybody who supports High Rhythm, everybody who believes in Royal Studios and the legacy we are trying to preserve," Mitchell said.

Grammy nominee Reverend Charles Hodges Sr. from the High Rhythm Band also showed his appreciation for the event, which was held at Lafayette’s Music Room.

"It's an honor,” Rev. Hodges said. “We want to thank the fans and everyone who helped us get to this point. But we do not take anything lightly or for granted. We appreciate everything people do for us."

