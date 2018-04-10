Over 1,800 citations issued during TN's crackdown on distracted driving

Memphis Police Department named a person of interest related to the shots fired at Malco Paradiso movie theater on April 6.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will push for pay raises for some city employees, but the raises may not be as large as some city leader want.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, spent Tuesday in Memphis offering his prescription for reducing poverty.More >>
A high school student is out of school and in jail after a gun was found inside his vehicle.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
