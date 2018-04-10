Over 1,800 citations issued during TN's crackdown on distracted driving

More than 1,800 people were cited during Tennessee's most recent crackdown on distracted driving.

That's nearly double the citations from the last statewide Distracted Driving Enforcement Bus Tour.

The effort between April 2 and April 4 was a collaboration between the Tennessee Highway Patrol and local agencies such as the Memphis Police Department.

“Distracted driving is an epidemic in this nation, and it's showing no signs of letting up,” said Sergeant Chris Richardson with Tennessee Highway Patrol. “It's a very destructive habit, and it's costing people's lives.”

Officers gathered in a bus, traveling around the city to spot drivers who aren't paying attention to the road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), in 2017 at least 24,000 crashes were caused by distracted driving.

“Of those 24,000 crashes, 120 of those were fatal,” THSO PIO Arielle Tabson said. “That's a big deal for something that very preventable.”

Distracted driving is any activity that takes your attention away from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, or doing makeup.

