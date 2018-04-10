Hospital hosts flag raising to highlight need for organ donation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hospital hosts flag raising to highlight need for organ donations

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 114,000 Americans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ donation.

That includes nearly 1,000 people at Methodist Le Bonheur in Memphis.

The hospital held a flag raising ceremony for National Donate Life Month on Tuesday afternoon.

They emphasized it only takes one person to make a difference.

“This transplant means life extension, life extension is what it really means to me,” organ recipient Charles Campbell said. “I realize that without that, i probably would not have been here today.”

If you want to become an organ donor, visit their website at this link.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly