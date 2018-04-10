Hospital hosts flag raising to highlight need for organ donations

More than 114,000 Americans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ donation.

That includes nearly 1,000 people at Methodist Le Bonheur in Memphis.

The hospital held a flag raising ceremony for National Donate Life Month on Tuesday afternoon.

They emphasized it only takes one person to make a difference.

“This transplant means life extension, life extension is what it really means to me,” organ recipient Charles Campbell said. “I realize that without that, i probably would not have been here today.”

If you want to become an organ donor, visit their website at this link.

