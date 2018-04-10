Person of interest named in movie theater shots fired investigation

Memphis Police Department named a person of interest related to the shots fired at Malco Paradiso movie theater on April 6.

Police said 23-year-old Jajuan Herron is wanted for questioning.

Memphis Police Department said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. when a man fired his gun into the ceiling of the theater.

Nobody was injured by the shot; however, several people suffered minor injuries while running out of the theater.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

