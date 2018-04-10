New restaurant to replace Bar Louie in Overton Square - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new restaurant has officially been named to replace Bar Louie in Overton Square.

Loeb Properties announced "Porch & Parlor" will open at 2125 Madison Avenue.

The restaurant is a fine dining concept created by the duo who created Flight in Downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown.

