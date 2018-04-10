Penny Hardaway to throw first pitch in Redbirds opener

Memphis Redbirds are playing the team's first home game Tuesday night, and some tickets only cost a penny.

It's all part of Penny Night, which honors new University of Memphis hoops coach Penny Hardaway.

Since being hired last month, Hardaway has been a busy man making his rounds to various events.

He even threw out the first pitch last week at AutoZone Park as Memphis hosted Ole Miss.

Now he gets another shot at it, this time with the Redbirds as the team plays its first home game of the season.

Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp talked about the excitement Penny brings to the 2018 home opener.

“Yeah that’s huge,” Clapp said. “I mean, when you get a guy of his stature being able to come in and do what he’s going to be able to do and have that opportunity. That’s a great opportunity for him. A great opportunity for the city to capitalize on and welcome him with open arms.”



Penny is set to throw the first pitch at 7:03 p.m., and the game is set to officially start at 7:05 p.m.

