First Alert: Frost Advisory For Parts Of The Mid-South

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FROST ADVISORY for the eastern portion of the Mid-South that will be in effect overnight Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A clear sky overnight with high pressure parked over the area will allow winds to diminish and temperatures to fall into the low to mid-30s primarily along the Tennessee River Valley.

As a result, some patchy frost is possible in Gibson, Chester, Madison, Crockett, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties in West Tennessee, and Benton, Tippah, and Alcorn Counties in Northeast Mississippi.

This will be followed by a southerly shift in winds Wednesday which will lead to a rapid warm-up Wednesday afternoon that will continue through the rest of the week pushing temperatures into the 70s.

A cold front will enter the region late Friday into Saturday bringing rain and thunderstorms to end the week and start the weekend.

That will be followed by another round of cold temperatures Sunday. Current forecast models indicate another chance of patch frost Sunday night into Monday morning.

