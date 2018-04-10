First Alert: Frost Advisory For Parts Of The Mid-South

Father Bruce Nieli, C.S.P., a member of the Missionary Society of Saint Paul the Apostle (better known as the Paulist Fathers), presented Pope Francis with a Good Friday 2018 image made in Memphis at the site of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.More >>
Memphis Redbirds played the team's first home game Tuesday night, and some tickets only cost a penny.More >>
Cold temperatures pose another threat of frost in the Mid-South Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.More >>
The Recording Academy Memphis Chapter took some time Monday to celebrate local Grammy winners and nominees for their musical contributions.More >>
More than 114,000 Americans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ donation.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.More >>
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
