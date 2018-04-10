Supporters hold vigil for journalist detained by ICE, facing deportation

Supporters of a journalist detained on alleged immigration violations are not giving up hope.

Tuesday night, dozens of people gathered at El Mercadito on Ridgeway Road, to call attention to Manuel Duran.

Duran was one of several people arrested during a protest outside of 201 Poplar last week.

Prosecutors dropped the charges of disorderly conduct and blocking a highway, but immigration agents took him into custody once the case was dismissed.

"What happened was wrong,” Duran’s wife Melisa Valdez said. “He was the only reporter who was arrested that day. All the charges were dropped. There was not enough proof. So, I can't even start to understand what happened that day.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said a judge ordered Duran to be deported back in 2007, after he failed to show up for court.

Agents had considered Duran a fugitive ever since.

We're told Duran is now filing to reopen his case.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.