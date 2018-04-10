Family warns of fake fundraisers profiting off son's death

A Memphis family wants to know who is profiting off their son's killing.

The death of Dorian Harris made headlines after police say a store clerk shot him for stealing a beer.

Harris' family said several fundraising pages have popped up, and those pages were not created by their family.

They are sending a warning to the public to not donate to what they say are fraudulent pages.

Since the shooting death, his grandmother Effie Fitch said the community has brought them food and offered any support they need.

"I love and appreciate when they doing as far as helping us,” Fitch said.

But Fitch said she did not expect fundraising pages to pop up, asking for money. She said that money is not going to the family.

"It's just a fraud they are using my grandson death to make money off of him,” Fitch said.

Harris was shot and killed by Top Stop Shop store clerk Anwar Ghazali after police said Ghazali followed Harris out of the store after Harris reportedly stole a beer.

Now, just days after Harris was laid to rest, his family said fake GoFundMe pages are collecting money for funeral expenses that have already been paid.

WMC found one GoFundMe page online, where the organizer states "I'm creating this GoFundMe for a very close friend of mine and her family."

But Harris' grandmother said she has no idea who the organizer is.

"We don't even know who they is, and when I find out I will like for them to be investigated,” Fitch said.

GoFundMe offers safeguards against fraud. At the bottom of each page, there is an option to report the campaign.

GoFundMe can then investigate the page to make sure money is not being misused.

According to the GoFundMe website, "If GoFundMe investigates the campaign and confirms that there has been misuse, then we will refund your donation up to $1,000 per campaign."

Harris' family said they want to move past this and focus on what's important.

"We gone keep on fighting until we get justice for Dorian,” Fitch said.

WMC did reach out to the organizer of the GoFundMe page but has not heard back.

Harris’ family said they plan on reporting the campaign as fraudulent to GoFundMe in hopes of getting the page shut down.

