11-year-old missing from home

An 11-year-old boy has not been seen since Tueaday night.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Nicholas Robinson after his mother discovered he was not home.

Robinson's mother said she returned to their home on Clearbrook Street around midnight when her son was gone, $250 were missing from her bedroom, and Nicholas' blankets were missing from his room.

Police officers advise Nicholas is diagnosed with ADHD and takes medication.

Robinson is described as four-foot-eleven, 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Nicholas may be, call 901-545-2677.

