11-year-old missing from home

An 11-year-old boy has not been seen since Tueaday night.More >>
An 11-year-old boy has not been seen since Tueaday night.More >>
Memphis Redbirds played the team's first home game Tuesday night, and some tickets only cost a penny.More >>
Memphis Redbirds played the team's first home game Tuesday night, and some tickets only cost a penny.More >>
Supporters of a journalist detained on alleged immigration violations are not giving up hope.More >>
Supporters of a journalist detained on alleged immigration violations are not giving up hope.More >>
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >>
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >>
A new restaurant has officially been named to replace Bar Louie in Overton Square.More >>
A new restaurant has officially been named to replace Bar Louie in Overton Square.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.More >>
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>