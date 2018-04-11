Hattie B's to open in Memphis on April 18 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hattie B's to open in Memphis on April 18

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Hattie B's Hot Chicken will open its doors in Memphis on Wednesday.

The Nashville hot chicken chain has been in the works for more than a year, but is now primed to open in Midtown.

The store will open at 596 Cooper Street at 11 a.m.

