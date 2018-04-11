UTHSC set to open new $39M training facility

University of Tennessee Health Science Center is set to open its new $39.7 million center for healthcare improvement and patient simulation.

The 45,000-square foot building on South Dunlap Street will not open until May 11, but WMC Action News 5 got an early look at the facility.

The center, which has been under construction since 2015, will let students from all six colleges at UTHSC to train together using high-tech mannequins, standardized patients, and other simulations to train under the safest conditions available.

Arianna Poindexter toured the new facility today.

