Mayor to announce free city-wide health fair

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the founder of Healthy Tennessee are set to announce a free health fair Wednesday.

Participants will receive free eye exams, blood pressure checks, allergies screenings and more. Pediatric exams will also be available.

The organization also plans to give out food, and take back opioids.

The health fair will take place Saturday April 28th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The House Memphis.

