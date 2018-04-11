Mayor to announce free city-wide health fair

Memphis Animal Services is offering $30 dog and cat adoptions for the rest of the month in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.More >>
Memphis Animal Services is offering $30 dog and cat adoptions for the rest of the month in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.More >>
Hattie B's Hot Chicken will open its doors in Memphis on Wednesday.More >>
Hattie B's Hot Chicken will open its doors in Memphis on Wednesday.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the founder of Healthy Tennessee are set to announce a free health fair Wednesday.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the founder of Healthy Tennessee are set to announce a free health fair Wednesday.More >>
University of Tennessee Health Science Center is set to open its new $39.7 million center for healthcare improvement and patient simulation.More >>
University of Tennessee Health Science Center is set to open its new $39.7 million center for healthcare improvement and patient simulation.More >>
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >>
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.More >>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.More >>