MAS offering $30 pet adoptions for the month of April

Memphis Animal Services is offering $30 dog and cat adoptions for the rest of the month in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.

Adoptions usually range from $70-$75 depending on the animal. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test for dogs or FIV/FeLV test for cats, collar and/or leash, and customized ID tag.

Last year, MAS took in 8,273 dogs and cats and worked to find homes for them.

“We spend all day every day with these animals and know that shelter pets are deserving of good homes with families who love them,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS administrator. “We want to encourage the people in our community to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet, and that’s why we’re going to make it easy for you to save a life.”

The last day for the $30 adoption is April 30.

