Man indicted in vehicular death of radio DJ’s son

The driver of a car that struck and killed a bicyclist last year in southwest Memphis was indicted Tuesday.

Melvin Willies, 63, is indicted on alcohol-related aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Willies is charged in connection with the death of Kenya Matthews, 34, who was riding a bicycle on Weaver Road near Raines Road.

Matthews, who is the son of radio talk show host Thaddeus Matthews, was struck by a vehicle driven by Willies at around 10:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017.

Willies told police he has just come from the club and had a few shots.

Police said Willies had no valid driver’s license or insurance at the time of the accident.

Willies is currently free on bond.

