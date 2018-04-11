SCS budget includes more resource officers, teacher raises

The proposed budget for Shelby County Schools' 2018-19 academic year was released Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson shared a peek into next school year's budget, saying the budget includes no teacher layoffs, pay raises for teachers, and no increase in insurance premiums.

In the district's $1.37 billion budget, it's looking to spend $38 million in investments that will directly impact and support schools, which includes $7 million in teacher raises. This will boost the minimum wage to a $15-hour living wage.

Hopson proposed the teacher raises last month in the days leading up to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration.

The proposed budget also wants to add 30 new school resource officers.

Right now, there are school resource officers in every middle school and high school in the district, but these 30 new SROs will be in elementary schools.

The district would need an additional 60 officers beyond the proposed 30 to have an SRO at every school.

The budget also calls for 35 new guidance counselors and 10 new behavior specialist for the district.

The board is expected to vote on the budget April 24.

