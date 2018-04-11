SCS considers $1.3B budget raising teacher pay, adding resource officers

Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings and a report of shots fired.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings and a report of shots fired.More >>
A mystery is brewing at Overton Park. A man thinks someone may have stolen his dog, and the animal hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours.More >>
A mystery is brewing at Overton Park. A man thinks someone may have stolen his dog, and the animal hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours.More >>
The proposed budget for Shelby County Schools' 2018-19 academic year was released Wednesday.More >>
The proposed budget for Shelby County Schools' 2018-19 academic year was released Wednesday.More >>
The driver of a car that struck and killed a bicyclist last year in southwest Memphis was indicted Tuesday.More >>
The driver of a car that struck and killed a bicyclist last year in southwest Memphis was indicted Tuesday.More >>
Early voting in the first of three 2018 elections in Shelby County started Wednesday.More >>
Early voting in the first of three 2018 elections in Shelby County started Wednesday.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>