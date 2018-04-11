MPD: 2 critical after shootings - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: 2 critical after shootings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings and a report of shots fired. 

Police say two men are in critical condition after shootings in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue and 900 block of East McLemore Avenue. 

Officers also investigated reports of several shots fired in the area of Southern and East Parkway South. No victim has been located. 

