Lomax officially signs with Tigers

The last time we saw Alex Lomax, he was leading the East High Mustangs to their third straight state championship.

Now, he's ready to lead his new team, the Memphis Tigers..

Lomax made good on his commitment, signing with the U of M at Lester Community Center on Wednesday night.

If that sounds familiar, it is. Just a couple of months ago, Lomax sat in this same spot and signed with Wichita State..

But when Penny Hardaway, his longtime coach from his middle school days at Lester, to his days earning Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, Lomax asked for and got his release from the Shockers to stay home and play for his mentor, Hardaway.

"It's just been a long journey for me," Lomax said. "Since the 5th grade in AAU. I never played my age group, I always played up. It's just the journey, It's been fun."

Lomax and the Tigers now wait to see what Cordova All Star Guard Tyler Harris will do. He has his signing day Friday.

