Grizzlies fall in last game of season at Thunder

What's been a nightmare of an injury-filled NBA season finally came to an end for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies were on the road at Oklahoma City, where the Thunder needed a win to improve their playoff positioning in a crowded Western Conference postseason picture.

For Grizzlies players, it's all about leaving a lasting impression on management for next season. Plus, it's the final audition for Grizzlies Interim Head Coach JB Bickerstaff.

Talk about lasting impressions--rookie Dillon Brooks, the only Grizzly to play all 82 games, goes out with a bang. 36 points and 7 rebounds for the former Oregon Duck.

The Grizzlies stretch the Thunder for awhile until Paul George heats up. 40 points for PG, including 8-14 from downtown.

And then there's Russell Westbrook. Only 6 points for Russ, but 20 rebounds and 19 assists. He becomes the first player in NBA History to average a triple double in back-to-back seasons.

Thunder beat the Grizzlies, final score 137-123.

Grizzlies end the year with a record of 22-60.

Next up is exit meetings Thursday, then the NBA Draft Lottery in May.

