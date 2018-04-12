Ex-deputy sentenced to 63 months for extortion of drug dealer

New NBC News polls show more nuanced political views in the Southern United States, once viewed as a conservative bastion.More >>
A pizza delivery driver fired shots at another driver, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Men and women are getting an opportunity to remove criminal convictions from their records.More >>
Autopsies are being done on two inmates who were found dead in separate cells at a Mississippi prison.More >>
A judge sentenced a former Shelby County deputy to 63 months in prison for trying to extort thousands of dollars from a drug dealer in 2016.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
