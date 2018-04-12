Ex-deputy sentenced to 63 months for extortion of drug dealer

A judge sentenced a former Shelby County deputy to 63 months in prison for trying to extort thousands of dollars from a drug dealer in 2016.

Jeremy Drewery, also a former professional poker player, was convicted of collecting $8,000 from the drug dealer.

Investigators said Drewery pocketed Oxycontin, Xanax, and marijuana while executing a search warrant in August 2016. He then allegedly told the suspected drug dealer he could guarantee their freedom for $15,000.

A week later, he met the suspected drug dealer and took $3,000. Over the next few days, investigators said Drewery sent threatening text messages to the suspected drug dealer. Drewery took a $2,000 payment from the suspect in the Bellevue Baptist Church parking lot. The two met a third time and Drewery accepted another $3,000 payment.

Drewery was also convicted of conspiring to hire a hitman to kill a witness in his extortion case.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Drewery was fired from the department in November 2016.

