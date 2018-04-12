Expungement offered for young Memphians this weekend

Men and women are getting an opportunity to remove criminal convictions from their records.

SEEDCO and the Neighborhood Christian Center are offering the service to people in Memphis this weekend for anyone between the ages of 18 and 24.

To qualify, you must be one of 50 people to pre-register on Thursday by signing up at Christian Center on Jackson Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the SEEDCO on Poplar Avenue between 2 and 5 p.m.

