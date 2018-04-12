Police shoot, kill man they witnessed fatally stabbing woman, AR police chief says

Police officers in Helena-West Helena shot and killed a man they witnessed stabbing a woman.

Police Chief James Smith said officers were called to North Ninth Street just after 1 a.m. in search of a wanted person--one day after they went to the same house for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arriving, police witnessed a 39-year-old man stabbing a 20-year-old woman.

Officers yelled at the man to put the knife down when he approached them. Officers then shot and killed him, Smith said.

The woman later died of her injuries, and a 61-year-old woman was also injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It's unclear if the older woman was also stabbed.

The officer who fired the shot is relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation.

Arkansas State Police are assisting with the investigation.

