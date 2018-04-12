Police shoot, kill man they witnessed fatally stabbing woman, AR police chief says

Police officers in Helena-West Helena shot and killed a man they witnessed stabbing a woman.More >>
New NBC News polls show more nuanced political views in the Southern United States, once viewed as a conservative bastion.More >>
A pizza delivery driver fired shots at another driver, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Men and women are getting an opportunity to remove criminal convictions from their records.More >>
Autopsies are being done on two inmates who were found dead in separate cells at a Mississippi prison.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
The incident was caught on video and posted to social media. Police are still trying to identify the attacker.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
