Bond hearing delayed for accused killers of Lorenzen Wright

A bond hearing for Sherra Wright and Billy Turner was delayed.

Both Wright and Turner are charged with first-degree murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

In March, Shelby County prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty for Wright or Turner. That decision was made at the request of Lorenzen's family.

With the death penalty off the table, defense attorneys are now looking to get Sherra and Turner released on bond.

Sherra's attorney, Blake Ballin, said she is not a flight risk. He said Sherra was known in the community and was not a flight risk, but he still expected the judge to make it so she could not leave the country.

Meanwhile, Turner's attorney said his client has been cooperating with the investigation for seven years. He hopes that history of cooperation is enough to get the judge to grant Turner a bond.

Wright and Turner were set to see a judge for a bond hearing Thursday, but that has been moved back to May 4.

