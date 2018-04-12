Support for gun control increases in TN, new poll finds

Tennessee voters support stricter gun laws, according to a new poll from Middle Tennessee State University.

MTSU's latest poll found that 58 percent of registered voters in Tennessee support an increase in gun control. Two years ago, only 34 percent of Tennessee voters supported increasing gun control laws.

Despite rising support for stricter laws on selling and carrying guns, though, the poll found that 58 percent of Tennessee voters hold mostly or very favorable views of the National Rifle Association, while only 36 percent hold mostly or very unfavorable views of the organization.

Furthermore, 49 percent agree with the NRA that teachers and administrators should be allowed to carry guns on school grounds.

“It remains to be seen how enduring these opinion shifts will prove to be,” MTSU poll director Dr. Ken Blake said. “But they are notable all the same, given their size, the speed with which they occurred, and the fact that they happened in a state where, as other findings from the same poll show, most voters still approve of the National Rifle Association, and about half favor letting teachers and administrators carry guns on school grounds.”

#MeToo

The poll also asked Tennessee voters about their feelings toward the #MeToo movement.

A 55 percent majority of Tennessee voters think recent allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against prominent men in entertainment, politics, and media reflect, "widespread problems in society." Only 33 percent see them as “isolated incidents of individual misconduct.”

Awareness of the sexual allegations is high among state voters, with 70 percent saying they have read or heard “a lot” about the subject, 22 percent saying they have heard “a little,” and only 7 percent saying they have heard “nothing at all.”

