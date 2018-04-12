Woman indicted in stabbing death of husband - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman indicted in stabbing death of husband

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Prosecutors indicted a Memphis woman accused of stabbing her husband.

Barbara Oliver, 51, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault resulting in death.

Oliver has since been released on $25,000 bond.

Investigators found Oliver's husband, 50-year-old Keith Oliver, stabbed in the chest during an argument at their Southwest Memphis home on June 3, 2017. He died 27 days later.

