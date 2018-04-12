Woman indicted in stabbing death of husband

Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...