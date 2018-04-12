World Golf Championship FedEx/St. Jude Invitational coming to Memphis in 2019

The PGA Tour is set to announce a World Gold Championship event is coming to Memphis.More >>
The PGA Tour is set to announce a World Gold Championship event is coming to Memphis.More >>
Police officers in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, shot and killed a man they saw stabbing a woman.More >>
Police officers in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, shot and killed a man they saw stabbing a woman.More >>
A pizza delivery driver fired shots in self-defense at another driver, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A pizza delivery driver fired shots in self-defense at another driver, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Memphis native is coming to the big screen this month.More >>
A Memphis native is coming to the big screen this month.More >>
Prosecutors indicted a Memphis woman accused of stabbing her husband.More >>
Prosecutors indicted a Memphis woman accused of stabbing her husband.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.More >>
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.More >>
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.More >>