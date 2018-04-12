Shelby County voters set to elect new sheriff

Early primary voting is underway in Shelby County, and key county offices are up for grabs this election cycle across the state of Tennessee.

Current Shelby County Sheriff Bill Oldham is term-limited, which means there is no incumbent in this race.

On the Republican side, Dale Lane is running unopposed in the primary. Lane has spent almost three decades in law enforcement and currently serves as director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

“It's a primary, we're voting either Republican or Democrat. There's only one candidate in the Republican primary, so he's just going to be the winner,” political analyst Susan Adler Thorp said.

Lane will face off in August against either Democrats Floyd Bonner or Bennie Cobb.

Cobb has almost four decades of law enforcement experience. He has run for sheriff before.

Current Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner also has almost four decades of law enforcement experience and is serving under Sheriff Oldham.

Oldham is a Republican and has endorsed Bonner, even though he's running on the Democratic side of the ticket.

“That's the very limited but only way that Oldham can try to pick a successor is to hand out his endorsement to somebody,” Thorp said.

Since both Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Sheriff Bill Oldham are term-limited, 2018's election will bring new leadership to both top county jobs as well as usher in new faces in the Shelby County Commission.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.