Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on East Raines Road near the intersection of Orleans Road.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

MPD said the suspect is possibly in a blue Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

