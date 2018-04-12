Greensward parking solution finalized

The final plans to solve the Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Greensward parking debate have been finalized.

City of Memphis announced the plans Thursday, saying the solution means parking will no longer take place on the Overton Park Greensward.

“For some three decades, this issue has been a source of controversy for people who love two great institutions: the Memphis Zoo and Overton Park,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “When I ran for mayor, I promised to end this once and for all, and that’s what this solution does. The solution accomplishes three things: 1) it forever ends Greensward parking, 2) it accommodates the Zoo’s needs, and 3) it is funded by the Memphis Zoological Society and the Overton Park Conservancy, allowing us to prioritize dollars for core services like police and fire.”

The final parking plan increases the number of parking spaces for Memphis Zoo from 865 to 1,280.

It also creates a boundary between the zoo's parking lot and Overton Park.

Overton Park Conservancy Tweeted its support of the final plan.

Overton Park Conservancy supports @MayorMemphis' final plan to end Greensward parking, and we thank everyone who has worked for years to resolve this issue. Our thoughts are here: https://t.co/e0NjabIm40 pic.twitter.com/zIDOGhWkcT — Overton Park (@overtonpark) April 12, 2018

Memphis Zoo has not yet commented on the plan.

Construction on the parking solution could begin as early as fall 2018.

