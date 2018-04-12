GO BIG: Dawson needs a big brother

Dawson is looking for a Big Brother! (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Mid-South is looking for mentors for local children with the greatest need: being men to mentor young boys.

A lovable seven-year-old named Dawson is among those children.

The Idlewilde Elementary School second grader says a Big Brother would be a game changer.

"He can teach me something that can never be taught in school,” Dawson explained.

Dawson loves math and loves to talk about superheroes, and other things, like clowns.

"I Iike to play video games, watch TV, and slouch on the couch,” he added.

Dawson thinks the coolest thing about having a Big Brother would be the ability to go anywhere together.

"We could go places like Urban Air, like other stuff. Like, we could go to Game Stop and other stuff,” he said.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters matches adult Bigs with youth Littles, and will counsel volunteers through the entire process.

Program coordinators have found that youth influenced by caring adults are more likely to avoid risky behaviors, build confidence and focus on academics.

"Anybody should want to be my Big Brother. I’m a good kid,” Dawson said, with his hands in a thumbs-up.

If there's room in your heart to Go Big for Dawson, get connected to Big Brothers-Big Sisters at this link.

If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by giving a donation.

