69-year-old victim carjacked, beaten by 3 men in Whitehaven

A 69-year-old man was attacked and carjacked by three men at a Whitehaven gas station, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, and all three of the suspects beat the victim after he exited the vehicle.

The suspects then drove away the victim's 2010 Dodge Avenger with Tennessee tag 236ZTQ.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants with a black backpack and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is a man with a low haircut with a bandana tied around his head, wearing a University of Memphis shirt and camouflage pants.

The third suspect is described as a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

