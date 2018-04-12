Holocaust victims share stories of survival

On Thursday, City of Memphis remembered the 6 million Jews who died in the world's worst genocide.

The Jewish Federation held a special ceremony in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Six candles were lit by six survivors to represent the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust. Pictures of survivors lined the walls in a solemn ceremony to remember a horrific time in history.

“My father was at Auschwitz concentration camp, Flossenburg camp,” said second-generation Holocaust survivor Dorothy Goldwin. “He was actually on the death march, weighing 80 pounds when over.”

“When the Germans started coming that way then the underground took us to a small village and gave us to a family until the end of the war,” Holocaust survivor Jack Cohen said.

Survivors packed the Jewish Community Center Thursday night to tell their stories of the Holocaust.

“It's up to my generation to tell the story to help us remember so we never forget so we can remember history,” Goldwin said.

After the war, about 250 Holocaust survivors settled in Memphis. Today, only about 40 are still living.

There is a real effort in the Mid-South to make sure the next generation is aware of what happened over 70 years ago.

The ceremony included song, prayer, and an art contest where elementary and middle school students competed to give their vision of lessons learned from the Holocaust.

“History has to be taught so this doesn't happen again,” Goldwin said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.