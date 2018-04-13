Grizzlies want to compete in 2018-19 despite 60-loss season

With the long NBA season now over for the Memphis Grizzlies, the time is now to look to the future for a franchise that missed the playoffs for the first time in 8 years.

Injuries sent the Grizz spiraling to a 22-60 record this year, but also gives them a chance to grab one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said the franchise is ready for a big future.

"The plan on the short term is to get back in the swing of things where we've been accustomed in the playoffs," Wallace said. "And get in the playoffs and make some noise. I don't see any reason we can't be a very competitive, viable team next year."

As for the current players, veteran center Marc Gasol said he looks forward to getting back to the playoffs with the Grizzlies. But, he says he's got to see if management is really ready to make that happen.

"We have to meet and talk about where their directives are," Gasol said. "As a player you want to know where the team is headed. What type of team you're trying to put together. What is your purpose for the player. You want to know what your purpose is."

Next up, the NBA Draft Lottery on May 15, then the NBA Draft in June.

