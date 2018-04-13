Man indicted for arson, murder of woman

Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with aggravated statutory rape.More >>
Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with aggravated statutory rape.More >>
A mystery is brewing at Overton Park. A man thinks someone may have stolen his dog, and the animal hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours.More >>
A mystery is brewing at Overton Park. A man thinks someone may have stolen his dog, and the animal hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours.More >>
A Raleigh man was indicted for the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning home two years ago.More >>
A Raleigh man was indicted for the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning home two years ago.More >>
On Thursday, City of Memphis remembered the 6 million Jews who died in the world's worst genocide.More >>
On Thursday, City of Memphis remembered the 6 million Jews who died in the world's worst genocide.More >>
A grand jury indicted a Memphis woman accused of stabbing her husband.More >>
A grand jury indicted a Memphis woman accused of stabbing her husband.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
The fear of Friday the 13th is a combination of two separate fears -- the fear of the number 13 and the fear of Fridays.More >>
The fear of Friday the 13th is a combination of two separate fears -- the fear of the number 13 and the fear of Fridays.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>