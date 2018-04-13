Man indicted for arson, murder of woman

A Raleigh man was indicted for the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning home two years ago.

Cordell Watson is charged with first-degree murder and arson.

investigators said Watson shot Khadijah Perry and set the Mountain Terrance home on fire.

nine days later, Perry's car was found burning in Frayser.

Walton was arrested in 2017 after a witness came forward.

