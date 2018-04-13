Mark Giannini arrested for rape of teen he met on sugar daddy website

Two Memphis police officers took money to help drug dealers smuggle product into the city, a police affidavit reports.More >>
Two Memphis police officers took money to help drug dealers smuggle product into the city, a police affidavit reports.More >>
It's never too early to plan your life. That was the message behind a joint effort between Shelby County Schools and the University of Memphis on Friday.More >>
It's never too early to plan your life. That was the message behind a joint effort between Shelby County Schools and the University of Memphis on Friday.More >>
A West Memphis police officer is off the job and arrested after getting into a fight while off duty.More >>
A West Memphis police officer is off the job and arrested after getting into a fight while off duty.More >>
A new Overton Square restaurant is getting a lot of buzz. The talk about Bogard’s is not just about the food, but also about feeding the homeless through the Mid-South Food Bank.More >>
A new Overton Square restaurant is getting a lot of buzz. The talk about Bogard’s is not just about the food, but also about feeding the homeless through the Mid-South Food Bank.More >>
Want to have a fun night out with the family and help local animals at the same time? Taking the kids to see the latest adorable animated flick could provide a big boost to Memphis animal shelters.More >>
Want to have a fun night out with the family and help local animals at the same time? Taking the kids to see the latest adorable animated flick could provide a big boost to Memphis animal shelters.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>