Mark Giannini arrested for rape of teen he met on sugar daddy website

Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old he met on a dating website.

Investigators said Giannini and the teen met on Seeking Arrangements, a self-proclaimed Sugar Daddy dating site, in late 2017.

The teen told officers she had sex with Giannini multiple times at his home and that the two exchanged explicit photos.

She said she and Giannini last spoke Wednesday when she became upset with him.

Investigators said Giannini provided her with alcohol on multiple occasions.

An anonymous caller tipped investigators off to the relationship between Giannini and the teen. The teen told officers that she went to police in fear for her and her family's safety.

Giannini was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated rape in an April 2017 court case after a woman said he raped her at his home under the guise of hiring her as a housekeeper.

That acquittal was not the last of his trial dates. Giannini still has two--and now maybe more--pending rape cases.

In September 2017, he pleaded guilty to felony drug charges. He was sentenced to four years for the charges, but was given two-year credit for time already served and two years probation, making him able to bond out of jail.

