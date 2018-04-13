Mark Giannini back in jail, charged with statutory rape

Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Giannini was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated rape in an April 2017 court case after a woman said he raped her at his home under the guise of hiring her as a housekeeper.

That acquittal was not the last of his trial dates. Giannini still has two pending rape cases.

In September 2017, he pleaded guilty to felony drug charges. He was sentenced to four years for the charges, but was given two year credit for time already served and two years probation, making him able to bond out of jail.

The details around Giannini's latest arrest have not been released.

