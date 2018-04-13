Cotton warehouse goes up in flames, completely destroyed

A warehouse was completely destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters rushed to Planters Gin, a cotton warehouse, on West Mallory Avenue, sometime around 8:30.

Workers evacuated before Memphis Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Once there, firefighters had to leave the building as the roof collapsed. However, no one was injured.

MFD Lieutenant Wayne Cooke said the warehouse had between 2,500 and 3,000 bales of cotton inside, all of which have been destroyed. There were no hazardous materials inside.

