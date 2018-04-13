Man in surveillance could be linked to sexual assault case

Memphis Police Department hopes surveillance footage can help them catch a sexual assault suspect.

Surveillance cameras at Exxon on South Bellevue Boulevard captured a man police are calling a person of interest in the sexual assault investigation.

Investigators said a man sexually assaulted a woman in the area of Bellevue Boulevard and McLemore Avenue on April 2.

If you can identify the man in the pictures, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.