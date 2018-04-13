Early weekend storm threat and time line

Showers and storms overnight Friday into early Saturday will give way to colder air for the end of the weekend. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph ahead of the system. Some severe storms are possible with damaging wind along the leading edge of the storms. The main threat is heavy rain.

SEVERE STORM SUMMARY

Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded to an ENHANCED risk for severe storms on tonight. This means that there will be scattered severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. All modes of severe weather are possible but heavy rain will be the main issue.

TIME LINE

MEMPHIS: 10 p.m.– 4 a.m.

EASTERN ARKANSAS: 6 p.m.- 3 a.m.

WEST TENNESSEE: 10 p.m. - 9 a.m.

NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI: 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI: 12 a.m. – 3 p.m.

THREATS

DAMAGING WIND - MAIN THREAT: High wind up to 60 mph. Includes all areas of the Mid-South.

TORNADO THREAT: Medium threat in Arkansas with a few warnings possible Friday evening. Low threat in west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

FLOOD THREAT: Medium threat for flooding. 1-3 inches of rain possible.

HAIL THREAT: Low threat but still possible. Mainly quarter size or smaller.

Please review your severe weather plan and download the WMC Weather app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.