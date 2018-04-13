Brawl at hotel baby shower leads to officer's arrest

A West Memphis police officer is off the job and arrested after getting into a fight while off duty.

Police captain Joe Baker said Wendi Schuchardt was at a West Memphis hotel celebrating her daughter's baby shower when a group of people came in and got into a verbal confrontation.

Baker said Schuchardt then got into a physical fight with them while she was intoxicated.

Schuchardt was relieved of duty and faces charges of aggravated assault and third-degree battery.

