4-star Cordova point guard commits to Memphis

Cordova High School star Tyler Harris is committed to the University of Memphis.

Harris' made his announcement Friday, picking the Tigers over Baylor.

Harris is rated as a four-star point guard by Rivals.com and is rated as the second best player in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports.

Harris joins East High's Alex Lomax as major recruits landed by new head coach Penny Hardaway since his hiring last month.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.