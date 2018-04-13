Undercover sting catches 2 officers smuggling drugs into Memphis

Two Memphis police officers took money to help drug dealers smuggle product into the city, a police affidavit reports.

Memphis Police Department arrested Terrion Bryson and Kevin Coleman on April 12 after a lengthy investigation into the police partners.

MPD said it first received tips in February that Bryson and Coleman were stealing drugs and money during traffic stops.

In order to investigate the officers, MPD turned to undercover agents.

An undercover officer was pulled over twice by Bryson and Coleman. In both stops, the pair stole money from the undercover officer.

On April 5, Bryson contacted the undercover officer with a proposition that he'd help ensure that the undercover officer's shipment of drugs made it into Memphis without any legal trouble.

On April 11, Bryson and the undercover officer met to discuss arrangements. Bryson told the undercover officer that he would need his partner's help to protect the drugs from being "seized by legitimate law enforcement."

Bryson said that he and his partner, Coleman, would need $10,000 to go through with the deal.

After a negotiation, Bryson and Coleman agreed to do the job for $9,000.

During the negotiation, Coleman threatened to harm the undercover officer's family if the drug deal was a set up.

On April 12, Coleman and Bryson met with the undercover officer under the pretense of smuggling 2.5 kilograms of heroin into Memphis.

After Bryson and Coleman accepted payment for the planned drug deal, MPD officers arrived and arrested the two men.

During the arrests, Bryson and Coleman waived their Miranda rights and admitted to their role in the conspiracy.

The pair were arrested and charged with multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.